“We were encouraged by improvements in May and June leisure passenger traffic trends, compared with March and April; however, the improving trends in revenue and bookings have recently stalled in July with the rise in COVID-19 cases,” Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.
While Southwest is struggling, Kelly said the Dallas-based company currently doesn’t plan to pursue furloughs and layoffs, or pay and benefits cuts, through they end of the year. This is because approximately 16,900 employees, or nearly 27% of its workforce, volunteered for extended emergency time off and separation programs.
Southwest Airlines Co. moved to a quarterly loss of $915 million, or $1.63 per share, compared with a profit a year ago. Stripping out one-time gains, it lost $1.5 billion, or $2.67 per share. That’s below the loss of $2.53 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted.
While revenue of $1.01 billion slid 83% from the prior-year period, it managed to top Wall Street’s estimate of $868.9 million.
Shares rose slightly in Thursday premarket trading.
