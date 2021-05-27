1. How do they work?
SPACs raise money through an initial public offering (IPO) that includes the sale of shares and warrants (securities giving the owner the right to buy shares at a certain price within a specified time) in a bundled unit, typically priced at $10. While they aren’t supposed to pick a merger candidate until after the IPO, they typically identify one or more sectors to target. Investors assess the sponsors and dealmakers running the SPAC and give them a license to use the money as they see fit. SPACs usually have two years to complete an acquisition. If investors don’t like a purchase, they can sell their shares but keep the warrants. That still lets them profit if a deal goes well. Once the merger is completed, the acquisition target and the SPAC are a single public company.
2. Why did they become so popular?
For startups and other companies looking for financing, being acquired by a SPAC can be a faster route to the stock market than a traditional IPO. SPACs have attracted companies in pioneering industries such as space tourism and electric vehicles. In a blank-check merger, companies can pitch to investors based on their forward-looking financials, which isn’t allowed in a traditional IPO. SPAC deals are also privately negotiated with a set price, which made them popular when the pandemic increased financial market volatility, making IPOs riskier.
3. What’s in it for sponsors and investors?
For sponsors creating SPACs, the two-year deal deadline means a faster turnaround for their money than traditional private equity funds. If a SPAC fails to close an acquisition within its deadline, the cash is returned to investors. SPACs are partly a bet on the skills of the sponsors who hunt for a target, yet they are not risk-free. Neither are they new. SPACs have existed since at least 1993, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and before the recent boom, there was a previous peak in 2007.
4. Are SPACs only in the U.S.?
No. Europe has also been seeking to attract more SPACs while the pace of deals slows in New York. Amsterdam is emerging as the venue of choice for some of the region’s highest-profile blank-check listings. Frankfurt and Paris have also been seeing success, and London is considering changing its rules to become more attractive. Even Nasdaq Inc.’s Nordic bourse has set up a new framework for such offerings.
5. What kind of deals have been happening?
All kinds. In April, ride-hailing and food delivery giant Grab Holdings Inc., Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, said it was going public in the U.S. through a SPAC merger, with a market value of about $39.6 billion. In May, Boston-based biotech Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. agreed to a $17.5 billion merger with a blank-check firm backed by former Hollywood executive Harry Sloan.
6. What’s the downside?
The SEC has warned against buying stakes in SPACs based solely on endorsements from celebrities, and is scrutinizing issues around their structure and disclosures. Costs can also be significant. A top worry is that as more and more SPACs have sold shares, there will be few viable companies available for them to acquire. The U.S. IPOX SPAC index, which tracks shares in U.S. blank-check companies, tumbled more than 20% from its February peak by late May, with many SPACs trading below their $10 launch price.
