United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias will be a deputy prime minister in charge of social rights and sustainable development. Fellow party heavyweight, and wife, Irene Montero will be the minister of equality. Yolanda Díaz will be minister of labor; Alberto Garzón, minister of consumption; and Manuel Castells, minister of universities.
Sánchez won a tight confidence vote in the Spanish Parliament on Tuesday to win its endorsement to form a government, bringing end to nearly a year of his caretaker government.
