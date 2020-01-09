MADRID — Spain’s new coalition government says that it will include five members from the left-wing, anti-austerity United We Can party.

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has partnered with United We Can to give Spain its first coalition government since the restoration of democracy in 1978.

Sánchez’s government announced the names of United We Can’s four ministers on Thursday, with the names for the remaining Cabinet spots expected to come from the Socialist ranks to be announced in the coming days. It added that Sánchez’s Cabinet will have three more deputy prime ministers and that all will be women.