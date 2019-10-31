A statement Thursday from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s office said he offered the space because he understands why the Chilean government needs to prioritize its “national social agenda” and how pressed organizers of the COP25 meeting are, given the last-minute switch.

Sánchez, a Socialist, is trying to stay in power as Spain holds a general election on Nov. 10.

Spain said U.N. officials will consider Spain’s proposal at their meeting in Bonn, Germany, next week.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate change issues at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD