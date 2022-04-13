Spain police bust hemp plantation allegedly aimed at CBD

MADRID — Spanish police have confiscated a huge hemp plantation in the northern province of Navarra and arrested three suspected growers, Spain’s Civil Guard said Wednesday.

The Civil Guard said the 1,025-acre ((415-hectare) plantation was the largest of its kind in Europe.

Police said the owner reported that his crop was for industrial use. But investigators suspected the hemp plants were being sent to Switzerland and Italy to be turned into cannabidiol, or CBD, the production of which is illegal in Spain.