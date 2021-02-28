After a second failed attempt to unload the cattle in Libya, the boat returned to Cartagena, where Spanish authorities ordered it to dock on Thursday.
After an official inspection by government veterinarians, Spain’s minister of agriculture said animals were to be sacrificed. Veterinarians judged them to be both unfit either for transport to another country of for their return to Spain.
The ministry said the cattle originally left Spain with the proper health authorizations.
Animal rights groups have denounced the slaughter of the livestock.
“This is yet another wake-up call to urgently end live export,” the Eurogroup for Animals said.
