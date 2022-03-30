Inflation was widespread, driven by hikes in electricity, fuel, food and non-alcoholic beverages, the statistics office said.

The price increase comes after months of global inflation that has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spain is among the 19 countries that use the euro currency, which as a whole saw a record 5.8% spike in inflation in February. The United States notched a 7.9% increase for the same month, the highest level since 1982.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told Spain’s Parliament on Wednesday that 73% of the price increases are due to the disruptions to the energy and agriculture markets caused by the war.