Spectrum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. — MIDDLETON, Wis. — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The holding company posted revenue of $713.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.7 million.
