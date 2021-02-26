Signs that economic growth this year looks set to outstrip expectations — thanks to easy money, another federal spending bill and vaccine rollouts — sparked the spike in bond yields. American stocks buckled as investors rushed out of highflying tech shares whose stretched valuations looked harder to justify if the cost of money starts to rise quickly.
The carnage was felt in many of the tech names that were darlings of the stay-at-home trade in 2020. Zoom Video Communications and DocuSign lost at least 10 percent on the week.
Economists up and down Wall Street have raised their growth projections this month, rekindling inflation worries that sparked the bond market ructions.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News