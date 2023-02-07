Spirit Aerosystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. — WICHITA, Kan. — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $243.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $545.7 million, or $5.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.03 billion.
