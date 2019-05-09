Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, left, waves toward members of the media as he and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leave King Taco after talking to patrons Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Former Vice President Joe Biden would support his campaign aides if they wanted to organize a union.

That’s according to a spokesman who adds that the campaign’s pay and benefits already offer what an organized labor unit might seek at the negotiating table.

Biden kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign at a union hall in Pittsburgh declaring himself “a union man.”

Biden’s campaign says it sets a $15-an-hour minimum wage, which the candidate calls for nationally. The campaign also offers health insurance at premium rates it describes as competitive, and the Biden aide said the campaign leaders are committed to a workplace free from harassment and bullying.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign staff of about 100 workers announced this week that it has organized into a bargaining unit, a first.

