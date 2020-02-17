Authorities initially asked nearby residents and people at local businesses to shelter in place while air quality was monitored, but that order was lifted by late morning.

Stephán said the cause of the rupture is under investigation.

A Citgo official did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The fire, which Stephán said began shortly before 9 a.m., forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city, but it was reopened about 11 a.m., Stephán said.