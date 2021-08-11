This will change the sports betting business as fundamentally as the mob takeover in the 1940s and 1950s. The ultimate limit on sports betting revenue is the amount customers are willing to lose, which not even a monopoly company can influence. In a disorganized, competitive market for sports gambling, the trick is to be nimble enough to grab a lot of favorable bets. But if the industry consolidates to a global oligopoly, as I expect, the game changes to attracting and retaining valuable lifetime customers, and keep them losing just enough to feed the top line, without losing so much that they quit or cause trouble. One particular tactic that might give regulators pause is subsidizing the bets of young people likely to be successful—college students for example, or children of wealthy parents—in the hopes of milking them in later decades (a strategy that proved to be a winner in the brokerage business).