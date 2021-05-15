“This week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters,” Ek said on Saturday. “They replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change.”
Kroenke, who also owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, gained full control of Arsenal in 2018.
