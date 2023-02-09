SPS Commerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.9 million.
The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $122 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $55.1 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $450.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 57 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $123.3 million to $124.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.
SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.63 to $2.69 per share, with revenue ranging from $523 million to $526 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPSC