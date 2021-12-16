On its website, Intellexa describes itself as “EU-based and regulated, with six sites and R&D labs throughout Europe,” but lists no address. Its web page is vague about its offerings, although as recently as October it said that in addition to “covert mass collection” it provides systems “to access target devices and networks” via Wi-Fi and wireless networks. Intellexa said its tools are used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies against terrorists and crimes including financial fraud.