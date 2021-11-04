Then there is the outcome of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s $29 billion bet to acquire buy-now, pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd. Square plans to close the deal early next year and integrate the service — which gives consumers the ability to pay for merchandise in four interest-free installments – into its payments app and checkout service for physical stores.The Square-Afterpay combination doesn’t look like an automatic success. First, there is tremendous competition in the sector. Buy-now, pay-later players like Affirm Holdings Inc. – which recently scored a partnership with Amazon.com Inc. – and Klarna are winning deals with merchants. With half of Afterpay’s business concentrated in its home geography of Australia and New Zealand, there is also no guarantee it will become the leader in Western markets. And larger companies such as Apple Inc. and PayPal Holdings are planning to compete in the buy-now, pay-later market and could offer better deals, crimping the industry’s profitability.