Without giving too much away, “Squid Game” is about a large group of contestants competing in a seriously twisted version of childhood games such as “Red Light, Green Light” to win money. It’s exactly the kind of mature content that could never appear on Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+, which unlike Netflix is committed entirely to programming that’s safe for children and family viewing. But that mission is also frustratingly misaligned with Disney’s other goal: to be the leader in streaming TV. For now, Disney relegates programming for adults to the Hulu app, and it’s hard to win the streaming wars with such an unnecessarily complex set of offerings. “Squid Game” is precisely why the company needs to rectify this by finally uniting Disney+ and Hulu as a single service and investing more in adult-friendly content. Until it does, it won’t be able to break the bond Netflix has forged with viewers.