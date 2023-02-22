SSR Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $93.9 million.
The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $306.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $194.1 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.
