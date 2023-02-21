Staar Surgical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million.
The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $64 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $38.8 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $284.4 million.
