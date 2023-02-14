Standard BioTools: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $27 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $190.1 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $97.9 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAB