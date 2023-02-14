Standard BioTools: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its fourth quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $27 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $190.1 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $97.9 million.

