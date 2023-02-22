Standard Motor Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The auto parts maker posted revenue of $308.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $55.4 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.
