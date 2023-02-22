Stantec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta — EDMONTON, Alberta — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.1 million.
The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $832.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839.1 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STN