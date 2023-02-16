Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece — ATHENS, Greece — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $85.8 million.
The shipping company posted revenue of $294.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $566 million, or $5.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.
