New drinks like nitro cold brew coffee, which is coming to all U.S. Starbucks stores by the end of this year, helped drive traffic. Starbucks has also said a multi-year effort to streamline stores and remove unnecessary administrative tasks is paying off.

AD

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Wednesday its net income rose 6% to $802.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring items like restructuring costs, were 70 cents per share. That met Wall Street’s forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

AD

Revenue rose 7% to $6.75 billion. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $6.69 billion.

Globally, same-store sales were up 5%, beating analysts’ forecast of 4% growth. Starbucks said same-store sales in China rose 5%.

Starbucks shares rose 2.5% to $86.30 in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD