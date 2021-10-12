Starbucks, I wrote in my 2003 book “The Substance of Style,” “is to the age of aesthetics what McDonald’s was to the age of convenience or Ford was to the age of mass production — the touchstone success story, the exemplar of all that is good and bad about the aesthetic imperative. Hotels, shopping malls, libraries, even churches seek to emulate Starbucks.” The combination of high-quality ingredients, well-designed surroundings, and counter service provided the model for fast-casual restaurants like Panera and Chipotle. If your dream is to open a neighborhood restaurant, you’d better budget for making it look good. Standards have risen.