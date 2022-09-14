Starbucks, Johnson & Johnson rise; Nucor, Union Pacific fall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Starbucks Corp., up $4.86 to $92.70. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The coffee chain gave investors an encouraging update on its operations and profit goals. Union Pacific Corp., down $8.34 to $217.95. Freight railroads fell as as union members approach a nationwide strike deadline on Friday.

Flowserve Corp. down $2.36 to $28.43.

The company that makes pumps and other parts for the oil and gas industries gave investors a discouraging third-quarter financial update.

Moderna Inc., up $8.10 to $139.40.

The company is reportedly in talks to possibly supply its COVID-19 vaccine to China.

Compass Minerals International Inc., up $2.06 to $41.37.

The producer of salt, magnesium chloride, and other plant nutrients is getting a $252 million investment from a Koch Industries subsidiary.

Nucor Corp., down $15.39 to $120.71.

The steel company warned investors that profits are being hurt by lower prices and reduced shipping volumes.

Johnson & Johnson, up $3.33 to $164.66.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products announced a $5 billion stock buyback plan.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.34 to $97.67.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

GiftOutline Gift Article