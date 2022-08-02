Starbucks reports record revenue as store count, prices rise

Starbucks reported record revenue in the April-June period, benefitting from hundreds of new stores and higher prices.
New stores, including many more focused on drive-thru and curbside service, are helping sales. The company has opened 298 net new stores in its North America region since June 2021 and 1,355 new stores in international markets.
Starbucks said its net income fell 21% to $912.9 million as the company spent more on labor, worker training and supply chain costs.
Adjusted for one-time items, Starbucks earned 84 cents per share. That was higher than the 77-cent profit Wall Street forecast.