The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. But some franchised locations remain closed, especially at airports and on college campuses.
Global same-store sales were down 40% for the April-June period, beating analysts’ forecast of a 42% drop. Starbucks said it expects global same-store sales to be down in a range of 12% to 17% in its fiscal fourth quarter and for the full year.
Starbucks reported a net loss of $678 million for the third quarter, down from a $1.4 billion profit a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost 46 cents per share. That was far better than the 59-cent loss analysts forecast.
