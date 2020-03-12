Johnson emphasized that any closures will be temporary. The company said decisions will be made on a store-by-store basis.
The Seattle roaster has approximately 15,000 U.S. stores and 1,600 Canadian stores. Most are owned by the company but some — including locations in retail stores and airports — are run by licensees.
Starbucks has already increased the pace of sanitizing stores and put into place a temporary ban on use of personal cups or in-store mugs and glassware.
In a separate letter to employees, the company said it is temporarily expanding catastrophe pay for employees who have been diagnosed with or exposed to the virus. Employees can use up to 14 days of catastrophe pay in addition to paid sick leave, vacation time and personal days.
Employees with symptoms are also being asked to stay home.
