Some darkened stores had signs noting their temporary closure.
There were no major protests in New York City on Sunday. Public officials have said there are no specific, credible threats to the city stemming from the election or the violence Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. The NYPD said it has increased security around certain government locations in the city as a precaution.
At the state capitol in Albany, it was a quiet day despite fears stoked by warnings of an armed protest, with a smattering of counter-protesters outnumbering Trump supporters.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.