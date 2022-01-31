That may sound crazy after two years of so much uncertainty, but lack of risk taking is what’s wrong with the economy right now. The central insight from finance is that without risk there is no reward, and this is true outside financial markets too. There has been a notable decline in risk taking over the years: less entrepreneurship, fewer job switches, less moving and fewer people working. Economists estimate these trends are a big reason why wages aren’t growing as fast as they used to. It’s notable that wage risk or volatility (how much wages go up or down year to year) has fallen for everyone but the top 5% — the same group whose income also grew much, much faster. Less risk taking means more stagnation, and less innovation and productivity improvement.