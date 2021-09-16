For that advancement to happen, though, there must first be surplus income. With the Taliban removing women’s ability to earn money and food prices surging, the chances of that are diminishing fast. About 53% of household spending in rural Afghan households goes to food alone, according to one 2014 study, and likely hasn’t gotten better in the last seven years. With expenditure largely going to raw commodities such as wheat flour or rice, it’s also much more exposed to movements in the market.