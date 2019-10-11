Kentucky and Oklahoma are not subject to the litigation because both reached previous settlements with Purdue, maker of the OxyContin painkiller.
___
States and territories that have accepted the terms of the Purdue settlement offer:
Alabama
Alaska
American Samoa
Arizona
Arkansas
Florida
Guam
Georgia
Indiana
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Mexico
North Dakota
Northern Mariana Islands
Ohio
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
U.S. Virgin Islands
Utah
West Virginia
Wyoming
___
States and territories that have so far rejected the terms:
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
