State attorneys general have been divided nearly evenly over whether to accept a tentative deal to settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma related to the nation’s opioid crisis.

States that oppose the tentative settlement, which could be worth as much as $12 billion over time, wanted to continue their lawsuits against the members of the Sackler family that own Purdue while the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. But on Friday, a federal bankruptcy judge put a halt to those lawsuits for six months as a way to encourage a final settlement with the Stamford, Connecticut-based company.