State attorneys general have been divided nearly evenly over whether to accept a tentative deal to settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma related to the nation’s opioid crisis.
States that oppose the tentative settlement, which could be worth as much as $12 billion over time, wanted to continue their lawsuits against the members of the Sackler family that own Purdue while the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. But on Friday, a federal bankruptcy judge put a halt to those lawsuits for six months as a way to encourage a final settlement with the Stamford, Connecticut-based company.
Kentucky and Oklahoma are not subject to the litigation because both reached previous settlements with Purdue, maker of the OxyContin painkiller. Where the other states and territories stand:
States and territories that have accepted the terms of the Purdue settlement offer:
Alabama
Alaska
American Samoa
Arizona
Arkansas
Florida
Gaum
Georgia
Indiana
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Mexico
North Dakota
Northern Mariana Islands
Ohio
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
U.S. Virgin Islands
Utah
West Virginia
Wyoming
___
States and territories that have so far rejected the terms:
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
