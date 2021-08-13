“This was solely a business decision based purely on market conditions,” company spokesperson Katherine Miller said Thursday.
The environmental groups Inclusive Louisiana and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, represented by the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, challenged the illegal emissions settlement the company has proposed to the Department of Environmental Quality as too small. But both groups also praised Nucor’s decision not to proceed with the expansions.
“The withdrawal of the proposed pelletizer project is both a positive step for the local residents and an opportunity for both DEQ and the community to take a hard look at Nucor’s ongoing permit violations,” said Lauren Godshall, an attorney with the Tulane law clinic.