The safety agency said that in November of 2019, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis), maker of the trucks, issued a warranty bulletin to dealers telling them to collect fuel pumps on the trucks.
Stellantis says some of the pumps can wear and contaminate their mechanisms with metal shavings, causing engines to stall or fail to start.
Dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting next month.
Federal safety investigators opened the probe after getting 22 complaints and two field reports of engines stalling. There were no reports of crashes or injuries.