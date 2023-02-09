Stellantis to open more lactation rooms at Michigan plant

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that Stellantis will create more lactation rooms at its Sterling Heights, Michigan auto plant and fix its break policy after the department found that the automaker violated the rights of nursing mothers who work there.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour division found that the Stellantis plant didn’t have adequate lactation rooms, with nursing mothers waiting up to 20 minutes for an available room or having to find another location to express milk, such as the community shower area.