Stellus Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.
The investment company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $14.5 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75.1 million.
