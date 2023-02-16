Stepan Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.
The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $627.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $627.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $147.2 million, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.
