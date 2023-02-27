Sterling Infrastructure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $31.7 million.
The civil construction company posted revenue of $448.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $106.5 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRL