As Kit Juckes, currency analyst at Societe Generale SA, put it to me in a phone conversation Monday, there is more sand in the British machine, which has a worse growth and inflation balance than its competitors around the world. Growth estimates from the Bank of England, Treasury and the Office for Budget Responsibility all taper off sharply from 2023 onwards.Now all these official predictions could prove as unreliable as they have in the past. But the openness of the British economy and its dependence on imports just leave it more vulnerable. The British duck needs to be luckier than the rest of the flock; or else it has to be paddling more furiously to get ashore.