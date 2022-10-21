Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arriving at the U.S. District Court in Washington on Friday morning, Steve Bannon encountered what he loves most — a media circus of cameras, satellite trucks, angry protesters and a giant inflatable rat with a Trump pompadour, gathered to await his sentencing in the contempt of Congress case stemming from his refusal to testify before the Jan. 6th committee. On his way into court, Bannon couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Joe Biden’s “illegitimate regime.” Being the center of attention is when he’s happiest.

But lately, that’s come at a price. Judge Carl J. Nichols made sure Bannon would land in the headlines by sentencing him to four months in prison, declaring that he had expressed “no remorse for his actions.”

Prison was always going to be the outcome for Bannon. His total lack of contrition and cooperation, and his angry speeches on the courthouse steps during the trial, hurt him legally — but he carried on because he thought it helps him politically. In his own mind, and almost certainly in the MAGA hive mind, he’s now a martyr to the cause, a “patriot” who refused to testify on (shaky) grounds of executive privilege. He’ll surely take advantage of it. As one of his old colleagues predicted to me a few weeks ago: “If Steve gets six months, he’ll treat it like he’s Nelson Mandela. He’ll write a memoir. He’ll treat himself as a political prisoner.”

Bannon is unlikely to win an appeal. Still, little that’s good will come of his case.

First, it’s raised his stature, which enhances his role as a superspreader of conspiracy and election-denialism. Bannon’s lawyers portrayed him as standing on principle, but it’s been clear all along that he’s most interested in finding a bigger audience. Witness his speeches to the media throng before and after his sentencing.

Second, Bannon’s sentence shows the limitations of the government’s ability to arrest this kind of behavior: He stiffed the Jan. 6th committee and the legal system and won’t suffer much for it. The government’s frustration was evident in its request for the maximum sentence allowed (six months) and in its memorandum to the judge, which claimed that Bannon’s refusal to cooperate “has exacerbated the assault on the Capitol.” Bannon, they wrote, “has never taken a single step to comply with the Committee’s subpoena and has acted in bad faith throughout by claiming he was merely acting on former President Trump’s instructions — even though former President Trump’s attorney made clear he was not,” according to the filing. Judge Nichols made clear during Friday’s hearing that he agreed. “In my view,” he said, “Mr. Bannon has not taken responsibility for his actions.” But a four-month sentence wasn’t enough to muster any penitence from the guilty party. Bannon smirked when the judge told him he’d be free pending appeal.

Third, Bannon’s refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6th committee, and his willingness to go to prison for it, raises the bar for what constitutes loyalty to Trump. It’s yet another way in which the MAGA movement is bulldozing political and legal norms. Not everyone who’s trying to curry favor with Trump or his followers will be willing to land behind bars, even for a short time. But one lesson of the Trump era is that many of the people around him are more willing to do illegal or unethical things than common sense or good judgment would advise.

Finally, the outrage from the right at the Bannon sentence is a good indicator — in microcosm — of what the reaction will be if Trump is indicted. A sober self-assessment is unlikely to be in the offing.

Bannon, of course, is hardly Nelson Mandela. Despite his bluster, he didn’t want to go to prison. When it became clear he was going to lose his trial, he got a last-minute letter from Trump freeing him to testify (the gambit failed). In court on Friday, his lawyer claimed Bannon did not “seek to defy any lawful authority,” then argued unsuccessfully that “we don’t put someone in prison unless they believe they did something wrong.” Perhaps sensing things weren’t going his way, Bannon uncharacteristically declined a chance to speak when the judge asked him if he wanted to address the court.

Although he may end up having to don a prison jumpsuit (or three), Bannon’s consolation prize is that he’s enlarged his status as the pied piper of the extreme right-wing fringe of the MAGA movement. In the “up is down, down is up” logic of that twisted universe, Bannon’s jailing by the “deep state judicial system” only proves his contention that the system is corrupt. He’ll have four months to ponder whether this prize was worth it. His eagerness to wade through a throng of shouting protesters with “Jail All Coup Plotters” signs and address the media circus after Nichols rendered his judgement — “On Nov. 8th, the American people will render judgment,” Bannon declared — suggests that, on balance, it probably is.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Joshua Green is a National Correspondent at Bloomberg Businessweek and the author of “Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Storming of the Presidency.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

