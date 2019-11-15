Wynn attorney Colby Williams declined Friday to comment.
Wynn resigned from Wynn Resorts in February 2018 and sold company shares following reports that several women said he harassed or assaulted them.
He denies all allegations against him.
The commission last year froze Wynn’s casino license. The five-member panel is now considering fining Wynn and declaring he can never get the license back.
