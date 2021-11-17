There still really isn’t much to beat the dollar’s current appeal with the S&P 500 powering to yet more record highs. A boom economy, the FOMO-driven stock market and the prospect of rate hikes not so far away makes the U.S. currency a pretty comfortable place to sit it out the many troubles around the world. It helps also that the Fed is no longer supporting the global economy by flooding the world with dollars as it did at the height of the pandemic. For now it’s the no-brainer trade, at least until the next U.S.-led downturn or some Fed mistake.