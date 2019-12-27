Consumer-discretionary and technology stocks were the standouts, helping propel the Nasdaq composite index to a gain that pushed it above 9,000, a first. Amazon, among the biggest contributors, rallied 4.7 percent after a holiday season the firm said was record-breaking. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Apple was the best performer in the Dow Jones industrial average, which rose for the week to 28,645. The initially strong readings on holiday spending pushed the iPhone maker to a 3.7 percent advance, putting it on track for an 84 percent gain in 2019.

With only two trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is up 29 percent in 2019. That’s about half a percentage-point shy of the increase it posted in all of 2013.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $42 billion of 13-week bills, $36 billion of 26-week bills and $26 billion of 52-week bills on Monday. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Thursday.

