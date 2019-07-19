The summer rally in U.S. equities ended this past week as investors weighed the first batch of corporate earnings ahead of a likely interest rate cut later this month.

All three major equity indexes closed at records Monday as a market rebound that started in early June gained momentum. By Friday, the S&P 500 was down 1.2 percent for the week, with disappointing results from Netflix Inc., CSX Corp. and United Rentals Inc. weighing on the measure. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.7 percent to 27,154. The Nasdaq composite index lost 1.2 percent.

While only about 10 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter results so far, Bloomberg Intelligence equity strategist Gina Martin Adams noted that early returns provide few signs of optimism for the outlook to improve in the second half.

Meanwhile, futures prices show traders giving 100 percent odds of a Fed rate cut at the end of this month. Now the debate has turned to just how big it will be. After the odds of a half-point move had been increasing, Fed funds on Friday showed the market leaning back toward a quarter-point reduction.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $36 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills on Monday. It will sell $40 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $41 billion of five-year notes Wednesday and $32 billion of seven-year notes Thursday.