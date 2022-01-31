• By fueling the notions of TINA (there is no alternative), FOMO (fear of missing out) and BTP (buy the dip),the recent era of abundant liquidity has conditioned markets in a manner that has contained disruptive market outflows, at least until now. Indeed, price action in January has generally led outflows rather than the other way around. It is uncertain how long this conditioning will persist, an issue that adds to concerns about the resilience of many investors who have become accustomed to markets that move in a single direction: up.