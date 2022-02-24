At its core, a stock’s price depends on two things: how much cash a company will generate and how much an investor is willing to pay for each $1 of that. To give a quick measure of the math, many professional investors look at a stock’s price against how much profit it’s producing.

One of the most popular such measures, which divides a stock’s price by how much profit the company earned in the prior 12 months, has dropped more than 15% for the S&P 500 since its record high on Jan. 3. A similar gauge, which looks at how much profit a company is forecast to earn over the ensuing 12 months, is down more than 12%.

How can those valuation measures drop more than stock indexes did? It’s because profits are growing strongly, and analysts expect them to go higher.

Most companies in the S&P 500 have finished telling investors how much they earned during the last three months of 2020, and they’re on track to report growth of better than 30% from a year earlier. Analysts are forecasting further growth of nearly 9% across 2022, according to FactSet.

And that’s why the S&P 500’s valuation is back to where it was in the summer of 2020, shortly after the collapse caused by the pandemic.

Of course, cheaper doesn’t necessarily mean cheap, particularly when it comes to a stock market that critics were saying was in a dangerous bubble.

The S&P 500 still looks more expensive than its historical average, based on various measures. Looking at stock prices relative to past earnings, for example, the S&P 500 is still close to 20% more expensive than it’s been on average over the last two decades, even after its recent discount.