Dip buyers swooped in Friday to save markets from four straight weeks of losses. But fears about what higher interest rates could mean for richly valued growth stocks have driven the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 11 percent since the start of the year, on course for its worst January since October 2008.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve made clear that it would act as needed to cool the hottest inflation in almost 40 years, endorsing an interest-rate increase in March. Markets, which had risen more than 2 percent that day, promptly sank, and two-year Treasury yields posted the biggest one-day jump since March 2020.
Better-than-expected economic data released Thursday provided temporary relief to stocks as U.S. economic growth accelerated by more than forecast and jobless claims fell for the first time in four weeks. But those gains reversed by midday as traders struggled to price in growing Fed worries.
“The broad market has been so expensive for so long that when you start to have a valuation correction, which is what this was, that can get pretty violent,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. She added that the wild market swings aren’t surprising, given the Fed is “getting a bit more hawkish than people had anticipated.”
Apple Inc. posted the largest corporate quarterly profit in history, proof that it was successfully navigating supply chain problems. Microsoft Corp. shares gained after it reported strong results and said its cloud-computing business has potential to drive growth. Tesla Inc.’s results beat Wall Street estimates, but the carmaker warned of supply chain troubles slowing production.
Tech earnings continue this week with Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Snap Inc. and Activision Blizzard Inc. among the firms scheduled to report results.
Friday’s payrolls report is expected to show that the United States added 150,000 jobs in December, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.228 percent and 0.457 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction four-week and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News